Assam : ITI, Polytechnics To Be Upgraded By Tata Group

NET Web Desk

The Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnics in the northeastern state of Assam will be upgraded into ‘Centres of Excellence’ by the Tata Group.

This decision was undertaken during a meeting held on Thursday between the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior executive of TATA group – P.J. Nath.

During the meeting, Sarma also expressed his gratitude towards the Tata Group for their vision to transform the technical institutes into technology hubs under their innovative project ‘Transforming Engineering Academia to Industry 4.0’.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM also assured that state government would provide required space and required support to introduce state of the art curriculum in all 75 technical institutes of the state where more than 9,000 students would attain training simultaneously.

Sarma also called on upon the TATA group to initiate measures for providing scholarships to trainees, employing experienced teachers and instructors from the TATA group in the institutions for 5 years, and training the local instructors.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote, “Held a meeting with Sr Executives of @TataCompanies on upgradation of State’s ITIs & polytechnics to Centre of Excellence. Thanked TATA group for coming forward to transform Assam’s technical institutes to tech hubs with project-Transforming Engineering Academia to Industry 4.0.”

“Also asked Education Dept to draft an MoU & arrange for its signing ceremony. GoA will provide required area & all other support to introduce state-of-art curriculum in 75 technical institutes where > 9000 students can get trained simultaneously with latest engineering skills.” – he further added.