Assam : LGBI Airport Adjudged With Airports Council International’s ‘The Voice Of The Customer’ Award

NET Web Desk

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati has been adjudged with the ‘The Voice of the Customer’ award from the Airports Council International (ACI) for its relentless efforts to collect passenger feedbacks and providing them with best state-of-the-art travel experiences.

Since 2021, the LGBI Airport is being maintained by Adani Airport Holding Restricted (AAHL).

“This initiative acknowledges airports that continued to prioritize their clients and remained dedicated to making sure that their voice was heard in the course of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in 2021,” mentioned Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director common of ACI World in a letter to Rajeev Kumar Jain, CEO Airports, Adani.

Launched in 2020, ‘The Voice of the Customer’ award is a recognition that celebrates airports that have continued to prioritize listening and adapting to customers during the pandemic.

“The Voice of the Customer highlights the ongoing commitment of airports to understanding the evolving expectations of the end user, the travelling public, in these challenging times. ACI research has revealed that passenger satisfaction directly impacts an airport’s non-aeronautical revenue, an area that will play an increasingly important role in the recovery of the airport business. The ASQ program, the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program, plays a central role in helping airports maintain and strengthen their competitive advantage and contribute to their sustained long-term recovery.” – asserted the ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira.