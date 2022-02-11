COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Reports 76 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 63,890

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 76 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 63890, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 286 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 20 active cases, West Kameng – 10, Namsai (3), Changlang (1), Lower Subansiri with 8 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 3 cases, Tawang (3), Lohit – 7 cases, Anjaw – 3 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1131 active cases, while 229 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 62619. The recovery rate now stands at 98.01% per cent.