COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1641 New Cases; 25.12% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1641 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.12%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 12686. While, a total of 1,93,367 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 633 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 6553 samples were tested on February 10, 2022, out of which 705 samples belonged to males, while 936 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,80,048. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 311 (29.67%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 100 (37.04%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1201 (23.43%) & 29 (32.22%) positive cases respectively.