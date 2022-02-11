Government & Areca-Nut Smuggler Nexus Controversy : Complaint Filed With Mizoram Police About Fake ST Certificate To Trader

NET Web Desk

Amid an escalating controversy over the alleged link between Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga and an Assam-based areca nut smuggler, a complaint has been filed with the Mizoram police about the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner (DC) office issuing a fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate to the concerned person.

This First Information Report (FIR) was registered at a cybercrime police station in Aizawl on Wednesday, informed the police.

The Sub-divisional magistrate of Aizawl district – Lalvenhima filed the FIR which mentioned that copies of the fake tribal certificate, allegedly issued from the Aizawl deputy commissioner’s office were widely circulated on various social media platforms.

The sub-divisional magistrate urged the state police to initiate measures for ensuring that the culprits behind the forged tribal certificate are apprehended and legal action is taken against them.

According to PTI report, the fake tribal certificate has the name of Abu Mazumdar who was present at a dinner party of Mizoram and Assam chief ministers in Delhi in November last year.

“The tribal certificate bearing a name Abu Mazumdar son of Zoram Chhetri Sailo of Zuangtui in Aizawl, which appears to have been issued through a Common Service Centre (CSC) was neither issued by the DC office nor does the issuing authority Lalzorama Chhakchhuak, the sub-deputy commissioner, exist nor work in the office,” – asserted the Aizawl deputy commissioner Lalhriatzuali Ralte.

She denied that the tribal certificate was issued from her office and said it was “forged and fake.”

Meanwhile, the major controversy was erupted after a Silchar-based online news portal reported on February 5 that the areca-nut smuggler was present at the dinner held on the sidelines of inter-state border talks in New Delhi in November 2021.