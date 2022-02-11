Manipur : KNO Counters CM Biren & Yamthong Haokip’s Allegations, Says No Threats Issued

NET/UT News Desk

The Kuki National Organization (KNO) responding to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and MLA candidate 46-Saikul (ST) AC, Yamthong Haokip’s allegation that SoO groups have issued threats to BJP workers, clarified that the outfit and UPF, the two umbrella organisations have neither issued threats to any party workers, nor have pressured any candidate from filing nomination papers for the 12th Manipur Assembly elections.

KNO’s statement of Friday countered N Biren’s assertion and stated that the SoO groups have been compliant to ground rules. “Any untoward incident with evidence matching the allegations of Hon’ble CM and Shri Yamthong Haokip may be brought to the notice of KNO and United People’s Front. Necessary action will be duly carried out without help of threats,” it added.

It further stated that, “On 10 February, a democratic and peaceful flag hoisting by Pu Tongmang Haokip (IRS retd) president Kuki People’s Alliance for its candidate Mrs Kimneo Haokip Hangshing took place at Saikul Bazaar. Simultaneously, an equally democratic and peaceful flag hoisting event took place at Ekou Mulam village, barely a couple of kilometres from Saikul Bazaar, where the Hon’ble CM hoisted the BJP flag for candidate, Shri Yamthong Haokip”.

