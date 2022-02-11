Manipur Public Service Commission directed by SC to conduct 2016 Main Exam afresh within 4 months

By NET/UT News Desk

Imphal: The Supreme Court of India has directed Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) to reconduct MPSC 2016 mains exam afresh for those candidates who had appeared in the 2016 main exam within a span of four months from the date of the SC’s order.

The top court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar in Friday’s order, after hearing counsel for the petitioners represented by Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave assisted by Advocate Pranav Sachdeva and respondent made three arrangements.

1. The Manipur Public Service Commission will conduct the main examination of Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016 afresh not later than 4 (Four) months from today.

2. Only those candidates (successful/unsuccessful) who had appeared in the main examination conducted in September, 2016 will be eligible to appear in the proposed examination.

3. In the event, the candidates who were already appointed on the basis of results of the main examination conducted in September, 2016, if successful in the re-conducted main examination in terms of this order, they would be given continuity of service and consequential benefits upon being appointed against the concerned posts.

Friday’s SC directive also declined to answer any question on Special Leave Petitions. The order further stated, “We make it clear that for the nature of order that we have passed, we have not dilated on the grievances made in the review petition or for that matter the present special leave petitions by the concerned petitioners nor be understood have affirmed the opinion of the High Court on those aspects. In other words, all questions raised in the present set of special leave petitions are left open. The special leave petitions are disposed, in the above terms”.

It may be mentioned that the High Court of Manipur dated October 18, 2019 came down heavily on the Manipur Public Service Commission for failing to perform its duty on the matter, ordering CBI probe. Manipur student bodies such as Democratic Students’ Alliance Manipur (DESAM), Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) and All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) had demanded the punishment of culprits of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (MCSCCE) 2016 fiasco.

Source: Ukhrul Times