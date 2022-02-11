Meghalaya : 5 Congress Legislators Likely To Face Suspension For Joining MDA

NET Web Desk

The 5 Congress legislators who recently joined the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to face suspension from the Congress Party.

This move has been informed by the President of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) – Vincent Pala on Friday.

Pala asserted that show-cause notices would be served to all the five MLAs and they are all likely to be suspended. He also made it clear that for the cause of the five MLAs they cannot lose out on the remaining 55 constituencies.

Its worthy to note that in a major political development, the remaining 5 Congress legislators in the northeastern state has joined the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) which is backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This overnight development has delivered a major blow to Congress party, right ahead the Meghalaya Assembly elections, which is scheduled to held in 2023.

These 5 remaining legislators include – Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Kimfa Marbaniang, and Mohendro Rapsang. Meanwhile, they also met with the Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and formally handed over a letter of support.