Nagaland : NSDMA Conducts Mock Drill To Ensure Immediate Response During Natural Disasters

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to review the disaster management plans and enhance the ability to respond faster, a Mock Drill was organized by the Baptist College Kohima (BCK) on Thursday in collaboration with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard & Civil Defence, and the 12th Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). It was supported by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Home Department.

The first aid demonstration was presented by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in-charge, AK Prem Kumar, company commander, HG, civil defence & SDRF while the search & rescue demonstration was conducted by inspector, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), R Aben at the basketball court.

Meanwhile, NSDMA/NDRF/SDRF conducted the mock drill in the main building of the college. During the third session, review of the drill and feedback was given by assistant professor, Asilie Rürhia.

Altogether 140 students and faculty members participated in the mock drill.

Its pertinent to note that mock exercises on various rescue operations are performed to ensure that concerned officials and local populace are aware about disaster management plans for effective preparedness and response during times of real disasters.