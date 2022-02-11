Pledging For Safer Environment : Assam Government To Eliminate Single-Use Plastics; Check-Out Key Decisions

NET Web Desk

Single-use plastic bags can contaminate soil and water, posing significant risks to both humans and wildlife. Given its negative impact, stakeholders and governments around the globe are undertaking decisions to prohibit its use, reducing marine and land-based plastic pollution as well as the amount of waste going to landfill, which is directly related to greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, citing the need to keep the environment safe and free of hazardous elements, the Assam Government has approved a Comprehensive Action Plan to eliminate single-use plastics.

The decision was undertaken following a clarion call given by Prime Minister – Narendra Modi. It has also laid down a plan for development of alternatives and scientific disposal of plastic wastes.

Besides, the Departments of Revenue & Disaster Management, Industries & Commerce, Science & Technology, Urban Development and Environment & Forest will collaboratively prepare a roadmap in this regard.

According to official release, the plan seeks to ban – plastic carry bags less than 75 microns in thickness with effect from September 30, 2021 and carry bags less than 120 microns in thickness with effect from December 31, 2022.

It will also ban earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) used for decorations, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery like forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.

In view of increased accidents caused by over speeding in the state, the Cabinet also decided to bring out a notification for speed limit on different types of roads and vehicles. It will streamline traffic movement and minimize risk of accidents.

A draft notification will also be placed for views and comments from public for 15 days before finalizing.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also decided to boost environmental conservation by rationalization of policy for compensatory plantation of trees felled on non-forest land for infrastructure projects. It has also decided that for every tree felled for any road project in non-forest areas, 10 new trees would be planted to boost green cover in the state.

All Divisional Forest Officers (Territorial) to finalize demand for plantation of trees in 1:10 ratio – planting 10 trees for every felled tree – in non-forest areas.

Furthermore, the Assam Cabinet has also decided to allot lands to 44 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) formed by local indigenous youth in and around Jamugurihat under Naduar Revenue Circle, Sonitpur district to prevent illegal encroachment of land and create meaningful employment for local youth.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote, “Protecting environment being a priority, we finalised an Action Plan to phase out single-use plastics and ensure compensatory afforestation at our weekly #AssamCabinet. We also took decisions on fixing speed limits to reduce accidents, allotment of land to indigenous SHGs, etc.”