Seven NLFT-PD Cadres Surrendered Before Assam Rifles & Tripura Police In Dhalai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 11, 2022 : Five cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) of Parimal Debbarma (PD) faction surrendered before the Agartala battalion of the Assam Rifles on Friday while another two cadres of the same banned militant outfit surrendered before Special Branch of Tripura Police on Thursday last.

In a press communique issued by the Headquarters of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (E), it is stated that the Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 21-Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters and Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) along with Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Team persuaded five NLFT (PD) cadres at Anand Bazaar Police Station under the Dhalai district in Tripura to surrender.

Based on specific inputs received from Field Intelligence Team and Wireless Experimental Unit, a joint operation was launched by Agartala Battalion along with Field Intelligence Team on Friday, leading to surrender of five NLFT (PD) cadres.

The surrendered cadres are – Rambadal Tripura (40) alias Rabi, Swapan Tripura (16) alias Bubar, Jalaksha Tripura (38) alias Jalua, Juba Ranjan Tripura (35) alias Jayanta, and Khajendra Reang (29) alias Kuboi.

During preliminary interrogation, cadres have revealed that they had joined NLFT (PD) organization in Bangladesh NLFT camp with other extremist cadres. The cadres learned from their field experience that their cause for Tripura’s independence has lost its relevance.

On the other hand, the NLFT (PD) group is currently facing a serious financial organizational crisis. Feeling frustrated with the present predicament of NLFT organization and continuous pressure of security Forces.

Agartala Battalion of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) felicitated surrender of five NLFT (PD) cadres at Anand Bazaar Police Station, Tripura on Friday. Moreover, two NLFT (PD) cadres namely Ezamoni Reang (35) and Hakimrai Reang (36) surrendered before the Special Branch of Tripura Police on Thursday last.