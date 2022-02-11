Tripura CM Slams Left Government For Maligning Central Government

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 11, 2022 : Taking a dig on the unscrupulous role of Left government, the Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday asserted that several construction projects were left half-finished which intentionally tarnished the image of the central government in the eyes of the common masses.

While inaugurating the offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Sub-Divisional Hospital building at Tripura’s Panisagar under north district on Friday, Deb said that construction work of SDM office at Panisagar commenced in 2016 and it took almost 6 years to be completed and inaugurated.

“If the Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the Chief Minister of Tripura is doing a good job, then the former Chief Minister always passes the statement that every work is being started by them during their regime,” said Deb and added why then the previous government could not build a hospital in two years.

Slamming the role of previous Left government, Chief Minister said that “Earlier, movements were staged locally for building a hospital and people have been misled again and again into believing that the union government sitting in Delhi is providing funds. Whenever it was said, the only thing was that Delhi does not give money, there is no funding.”

“After the formation of the BJP-led government in Tripura, this government also had no funding from Delhi. But the unfinished works of the state have been completed by procuring money from different departments and boards with interest”, Deb told the gathering while highlighting the proactive role of state government in Tripura.

A total amount of Rs 5 crore 63 lakhs has been spent on the new building of SDM office at Panisagar while the inauguration of hospital building costs Rs 14 crore. The 50-bed sub-divisional hospital has state-of-the-art facilities.

Besides, the Chief Minister inaugurated 101 Paver Block Roads and about Rs 41 crores shall be spent in this regard while the work will be done by the Rural Development department.

During the programme, Deb was accompanied by Deputy Speaker – Biswabandhu Sen, Uttar Tripura Zilla Parishad sabhadhipati – Bhabatosh Das, Panisagar MLA – Binoy Bhushan Das, Revenue department secretary – Puneet Agarwal and North Tripura district – DM Nagesh Kumar B among others.