Arunachal Pradesh’s Avalanche Tragedy : Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held For Paying Tributes To Fallen Bravehearts

NET Web Desk

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday for paying homage to 7 fallen bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, while been hit by avalanche along the high-altitude area of Kameng sector in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on February 6.

“Wreath laying ceremony of Hav Jugal Kishore, Rfn Arun Kattal, Rfn Akshay Pathania, Rfn Vishal Sharma, Rfn Rakesh Singh, Rfn Ankesh Bhardwaj and Gnr (TA) Gurbaj Singh of Indian Army who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty took place at Tezpur Air Force Station.” – said Indian Army.

General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, and other military officials paid last respects to the brave hearts.

After the sombre ceremony, the mortal remains were sent to Akhnoor, Kathua, Dharkalan, Khour, Bajinath, Kangra, Ghamarwin, and Batala; the native places of the army personnel in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an army statement issued earlier, the hilly tract which was hit by the natural disaster has been reporting inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last several days. However, specialized teams were airlifted to assist in rescue operations.

The area of incident located at an altitude of 14,500 feet with treacherous terrain and high peaks was witnessing heavy snowfall and inclement weather since last few days which made the rescue operations more challenging for the specialized teams tasked to locate and recover the soldiers.