Assam : AHSEC To Scrap-Out ‘Bihu – Elective Subject’ From HS Curriculum 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to scrap-out the Bihu festival from the curriculum of Higher Secondary level, i.e., – Grades 11 and 12.

The decision to eliminate Bihu – a significant cultural identity of Assam comes in the wake when authorities & stakeholders are initiating a slew of measures to preserve cultures.

Its worthy to note that AHSEC earlier introduced Bihu, an indigenous folk dance from the state, as an elective subject for the higher secondary course curriculum of 2020-21 academic session.

Meanwhile, students who chose Bihu as the same, had to attempt the question paper of 100 marks, incorporating of theory and practical exams.

The concerned announcement was made after AHSEC organized a workshop with several Bihu experts and academicians to chalk-out a roadmap for working on contents of Bihu textbooks and decide on the curriculum and syllabus. However, the sudden decision to eliminate ‘Bihu’ from HS curriculum has sparked outrage among general public.