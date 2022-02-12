Assam : DU Professor – Dr. Binita Pathak Selected For Coveted ‘SERB – Women Excellence Award 2022’

NET Web Desk

Dr. Binita Pathak, an Assistant Professor at Department of Physics, Dibrugarh University has been selected for the coveted ‘SERB – Women Excellence Award 2022’ organized by the Science & Engineering Research Board, a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), India.

Pathak is the first person from Dibrugarh University to have been selected for the concerned recognition.

She was earlier selected for Associateship by the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), Bangalore in 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the state Education Minister – Ranoj Pegu also congratulated the Assistant Professor. “Heartiest congratulations to Dr Binita Pathak, Asst Prof, Dept of Physics of Dibrugarh University for getting selected for Women Excellence Award 2022 of Science and Engineering Research Board.” – he wrote.

“This award is presented to young women scientists who have demonstrated potential for research excellence.” – Pegu further added.

Launched in the year 2013, SERB Women Excellence Recognition supports basic research in the frontier areas of science and engineering.

SERB Women Excellence Award is a one-time award given to women scientists below 40 years of age and who have received recognition from any one or more of the following national academies such as Young Scientist Medal, Young Associate etc.

In addition to Dr Pathak, Dr Ankur Bharali, head & associate professor, department of mathematics at the Dibrugarh University, was also awarded the teachers’ associateship for research excellence (TARE), by the science & engineering research board, department of science and technology, government of India in December 2021.