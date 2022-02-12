Assam : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Down Foundation Stone For Northeast’s First Pharmacology & Chemistry Lab

NET Web Desk

The Union Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal today laid the foundation stones for setting-up a Panchakarma Block at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Borsajai and a Panchakarma Centre of Excellence at State Ayurveda College in Jalukbari, Guwahati.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 20 Crores, the inaugural ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Information Technology, Assam – Keshab Mahanta and Member of Parliament (MP) in Lok Sabha for Guwahati – Queen Oja.

According to PIB report, a Centre of Excellence for Panchakarma will also be established at the State Ayurvedic College.

Meanwhile, the State Ayurvedic Pharmacy will also be upgraded under Ayurwastha Yojana of Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy). The total cost of these initiatives is fixed at Rs 10 Crores.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal wrote “Glad to lay the foundation stone for Centre of Excellence for Panchakarma and upgradation of State Ayurvedic Pharmacy in Govt Ayurvedic College, Guwahati and new Panchakarma Block and Pharmacology & Chemistry laboratory at @cari_guwahati.”.

He further added “On the occasion, also launched the Panchakarma Technician Course at CARI Guwahati, a collaborative Research Project by CARI, CCRAS & College of Veterinary Science, Guwahati and a Multi-Centric Research Project by CARI, RARI Itanagar & Dimapur, RARC Dimapur & Agartala and CCRAS”.

The Panchakarma Block at CARI will be a G+2 building and the Pharmacology & Chemistry Laboratories will be a G+3 building. The built-up cost for these two buildings will also be Rs 10 Crores.

The new buildings for Panchkarma will help in providing world class training course for skill development.

While, the pharmacology & chemistry building at CARI will help in pre-clinical experimental procedures, drugs standardization, chemical testing for any herb, animal related toxicology report etc.

“Ayurveda is the driving force to the state of physical empowerment and mental happiness. We are fortunate that Aai Dharitri has bestowed upon us with a rich flora which can unlock huge potential in Ayurveda in Assam and the whole of Northeast. These initiatives are aimed at providing an opportunity for the Ayurveda to prosper & enrich health & wellness of the people. These will enhance our capability to perform Panchakarma, the world famous & the pride of traditional Indian medicinal practice. The other facilities will enhance capability to build upon popular consciousness around Ayurveda with evidence based medical sciences. We must seize this opportunity to build Ayurveda – the wonder of India – a truly global phenomenon to serve humanity.” – asserted Sonowal.