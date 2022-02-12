Congress Lambasts CM Sarma Over Controversial ‘Father-Son’ Remark; Says Assam’s Image Is Tarnished

NET Web Desk

The principle opposition party in the northeastern state of Assam – Indian National Congress (INC) has slammed the state Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial ‘father-son’ remark at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the statement has ‘tarnished’ the image of Assam globally.

Sarma was in Uttarkhand on Friday to hold election campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ensuing assembly polls.

During the rally, he asserted that Rahul Gandhi asked proof for the surgical strike carried-out by the Indian Army in September 2016, against terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Have we ever asked you if you are really Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not?” he questioned, which was vehemently opposed by the Assam unit of the Congress party – Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Hitting back at the CM’s barb, the Assam Congress President – Bhupen Kumar Borah stated that “Assamese are known as cultured and well-mannered people all over the world and the state is popular across the globe as a Centre of spirituality, Today all that was reduced to dust with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s deplorable remarks questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s father’s identity at an election rally in Uttarakhand. This has lowered the image of Assam’s residents in the eyes of the world.”