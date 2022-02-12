COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 86 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 92,933

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 86 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 92933, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 850 active cases, while 162 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 90522, while 2 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1561.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,16,763 total vaccines, with 2536 citizens been inoculated on Friday. As many as 1399 citizens of 18+ age group and 239 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.