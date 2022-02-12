COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1822 New Cases; 25.38% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1822 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.38%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 12623. While, a total of 1,95,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 635 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 7180 samples were tested on February 11, 2022, out of which 821 samples belonged to males, while 1001 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,81,931. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 329 (31.85%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 81 (37.85%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1365 (23.76%) & 47 (25.00%) positive cases respectively.