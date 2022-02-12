ECI’s Awareness Contest “My Vote Is My Future : Power Of One Vote” Goes Live; Assam CEO Urges For Active Participation

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a nationwide awareness contest – “My Vote Is My Future : Power Of One Vote” in a bid to leverage the talent and creativity of citizens and also spread electoral awareness, on the occasion of National Voter’s Day 2022.

Emphasizing on its significance for harnessing mass creativity at a national scale and engaging individual talents to generate valuable assets for voter awareness, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) – Nitin Khade appealed the people of Assam and the young voters in particular to come forward and participate in large numbers in this contest.

The contest, themed ‘My Vote is My Future: Power of One Vote’, is classified into five categories – quiz, slogan, song, video making and poster design. The last date to apply for the contest is February 15.

“The National Voter Awareness Contest by the ECI’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme aims to tap into the talent and creativity of people, while also strengthening democracy through their active involvement.” – informed a press release issued by Officer of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

Meanwhile, the contest has been divided into 3 categories – Institutional Category, Professional Category, Amateur Category.

“The top three winners in each category will be awarded exciting cash prizes. Additionally, each category will have cash prizes under a special mention category. The Institutional Category will have 4 special mentions while the Professional & Amateur category will have 3 special mentions each.” – the release further reads.

However, the entries in different categories will be judged by a jury constituted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In order to participate, the contestants must go through detailed guidelines, Terms & Conditions on the contest website https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest/ . It shall email the entries along with the details to [email protected] . The name of the <contest> and <category> for which the participant is applying shall be clearly mentioned in the subject of the email. For participation in the Quiz Contest, the contestants shall register on the contest website.