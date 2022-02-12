Manipur : Miscreants Hurl Bomb At NPP Worker’s Residence; No Casualties Reported

NET/UT News Desk

Miscreants triggered a bomb at the house of a worker of the NPP candidate at Khabeisoi under Porompat police station of Imphal East district last night, around 7.30 PM.

No human casualty was reported in the explosion that took place at the main entrance gate of the house of Md Faqueruddin who is an active worker of NPP candidate in Khurai Assembly constituency. However, the impact of the blast damaged the GI-sheet gate of the house.

Police who rushed to the spot on being informed recovered remnants of the explosion, an official source said.

In yet another violent incident, supporters of a candidate allegedly dismantled a polling camp of a rival candidate in Thongju constituency of Imphal East district last night, around 9.30 PM.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/miscreants-trigger-bomb-at-npp-workers-house/)