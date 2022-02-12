Manipur : Nomination Filing Closes For Ukhrul & Kamjong Districts; Polls On March 5

NET/UT News Desk

Altogether 12 candidates filed their nomination papers for the three assembly constituencies of Ukhrul district namely 45-Chingai (ST) and 44-Ukhrul (ST) assembly constituencies and 43-Phungyar (ST) assembly constituency under Kamjong district.

Nomination filing for Ukhrul and Kamjong districts closed at 3 pm February 11.

The three assembly constituencies of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts will cast votes on March 5 in the second phase of the ensuing State General Elections 2022.

DIO said that in view of the upcoming general election, office of the Returning Officers (RO) of Ukhrul and Phungyar districts has closed for receipt of nomination papers from any political parties, as per the guidelines given by Election Commission of India(ECI) on Friday.

45-Chingai(ST) assembly constituency has filed four nomination papers namely Sword Vashum of INC; Preshow MK Shimray of BJP, Khashim Vashum of NPF and Ningam Chamroy of NPP.

While 44-Ukhrul (ST) assembly constituency has filed three nominations namely Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur of INC; Ram Muivah of NPF and Somatai Shaiza of BJP.

Five nomination papers were filed for 43-Phungyar (ST) assembly constituency including Awung Shimray Hopingson of BJP; Victor Keishing of INC, Wungnaoshang Kasar of JD(U), Leishiyo Keishing of NPF and Ninghor Jajo of Shiv Sena.

The three assembly constituencies are scheduled for scrutiny of nomination papers on February 14 with last date for withdrawal of candidature on February 16.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/nomination-filing-closes-for-ukhrul-polls-on-march-5/)