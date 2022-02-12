Meghalaya CM Flags-Off Specialized Mobile Vaccination Units At Tura

NET Web Desk

Vaccination is referred as a shield for safeguarding humanity against the global pandemic of COVID-19. The rapid distribution and roll-out of the mass vaccination drive portrays the commitment and efforts of medical fraternities across the globe. In an attempt to deliver vaccines during emergency situations or geographically-challenging locations just-in-time, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today launched the ‘Vaccine On Wheels’ at Tura.

The 6 Specialized Mobile Vaccination Units were flagged-off by Sangma at Tura Civil Hospital for generating awareness on inoculating local populace residing along far-flung remote areas of the northeastern state.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote, “Happy to launch the #VaccineOnWheels, a mobile vaccination service sponsored by @CryptoRelief_ & @GiveIndia in Tura. This will strengthen our #COVID19 vaccination efforts & other immunisation programs for children, youth and adults at the community level”.

Happy to launch the #VaccineOnWheels, a mobile vaccination service sponsored by @CryptoRelief_ & @GiveIndia in Tura. This will strengthen our #COVID19 vaccination efforts & other immunisation programs for children, youth and adults at the community level@mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/ngpI2JYxpC — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 12, 2022

Sponsored by Crypto Relief & Give India, this mobile inoculation service will strengthen the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination efforts and other immunization programs for children, youth and adults at the community level.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Government has also partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Momentum, BCG for the initiative.