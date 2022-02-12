Nagaland Government To Organize ‘National Handloom Expo’ From March 1-15

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to promote the handloom products and support rural artisans, the Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Government of Nagaland will be organizing a National Handloom Expo – “My Handloom My Pride” under National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) at Handloom Haat, New Delhi from March 1-15, 2022.

In this connection, the Directorate of Industries & Commerce has invited applications from interested Co-operative Societies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Apex Societies, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to participate in the expo.

Sponsored by Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, all participants have been asked to strictly adhere by all necessary safety protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Government of India.

According to DIPR report, applications may be submitted through – email id : [email protected]/WhatsApp no: 7005601585/7005224389 or in person at Directorate of Industries & Commerce (Handloom Section)/District Industries Centre, Dimapur.