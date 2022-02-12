Nagaland Government To Set-Up ‘Centre Of Excellence’ For Music & Art Fraternities : Advisor To CM – Abu Metha 

5 artists including - Alobo Naga, Tetseo Sisters, Abdon Mech, David Sunar and Imnainla Jamir chosen as brand ambassadors of Shure from 2022 to 2023; Photo Credit : Abu Metha/Twitter

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to foster the unifying power of music and nurturing the musical aspirants, the Nagaland government has decided to establish a new centre of excellence for the music & arts fraternity in the heart of the state capital – Kohima.

The decision was announced by the Associate Vice-President, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & Advisor to CM – Abu Metha during the inaugural program of the two-day Master Class on Microphone Technology, Sound & Wireless Systems held on Friday. The programme has been organized by the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Arts (RCEMPA) at Jotsoma under Kohima district.

A total of 80 people registered for the master class including participants from the states of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

This new ‘centre-of-excellence’ will be inaugurated by the end of 2022, further informed Metha.

He also highlighted that the centre will comprise of – infrastructures, recording studios, incubation centres, libraries, research centre for folk and traditional music, and archives for musicians to come and study and research.

“Every idea that you want to implement, or any initiative needs resources and support of the government.” – asserted Metha.

Meanwhile, Metha also highlighted the contribution of TaFMA and its relentless efforts to nurture artists.

During the programme, 5 artists namely – Alobo Naga; Tetseo Sisters; Abdon Mech; David Sunar; Imnainla Jamir have been chosen as brand ambassadors of Shure – a prestigious American audio products corporation for a period of one year from 2022 to 2023. This was announced by Advisor to Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) – Theja Meru during the inaugural event.