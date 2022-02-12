Promoting Tribal Dialects : Assam Government To Implement 4 Tribal Languages For Classes 1-5

NET Web Desk

Taking note that the northeastern state of Assam is home to a plethora of tribal dialects, the state government is putting in place a slew of measures to safeguard these treasure troves. In response, the Assam Education Department has decided to implement four tribal languages, including Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, and Deori, as mediums of instruction in Assam schools from Classes 1-5.

According to ANI report, the Assam Education Minister – Ranoj Pegu on Friday informed that state government has decided to introduce the four tribal languages as a medium of instruction at the lower primary school level to fulfill the demands of these communities.

“We have decided to introduce Mising, Rabha, Tiwa and Deori languages as a medium of instruction from classes one to five. It was a demand from these communities to introduce these languages as a medium of instruction at lower primary school level,” said Pegu while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Stating that the module will be multilingual, Pegu mentioned that “while teaching Rabha language, textbooks will be prepared in such a way that students can simultaneously learn Assamese or English.”

“Schools and teachers proficient in the aforementioned languages will be identified for the preparation of textbooks. Otherwise, these languages will be introduced in 2023,” he added.