Tripura : Former Legislator – Sudip Roy Barman Claims BJP Won’t Revive In Power Ever

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 12, 2022 : Reaching Agartala after joining All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday last, Tripura’s former Health minister and ex-MLA of BJP – Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday articulated that the expiry date of present BJP-led government is nearer which won’t revive in power ever.

Roy Barman along with MLA – Asish Kumar Saha tendered their resignation letters to the Tripura Assembly’s Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Monday last and left for Delhi in that very noon.

On the following day’s morning, Sudip and Asish went to AICC national leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s residence and joined Indian National Congress in presence of AICC national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and party’s Tripura in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar. The national leadership was accompanied by Tripura Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha and ex-MLA Gopal Chandra Roy.

On Saturday noon, two former MLAs of BJP returned after joining grand old Congress national party at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala city. Thousands of people set a rousing welcome to the leaders at Airport.

Addressing the gathering in front of Congress Bhavan here in Agartala on Saturday afternoon, Roy Barman said “We took a historical decision way back in 2017 to oust the misrule of 25 year long Leftist government. But in reality, it was our big mistake and for this, we seek apologies from everyone.”

“We had joined BJP with so many dreams to end the misrule of Left Front. But, whatever I have seen in last four years was completely unexpected for me. This present ruling political party and the government have no grammer”, he added.

The ex-MLA claimed “I desired to decorate and develop the Health sector in Tripura, but failed to do so because of one man’s voice”.

“I served as Health minister of this state for 14 months. Faced lot of hurdles during my ministership while working for development of Health department. I started working for good cause of society, but removed as minister,” said Roy Barman and added that the top brasses of BJP offered ministerial berth two times, which wasn’t accepted by him.

He alleged that the current ruling ministers in state is lacking administrative power and officials are least bothered to listen the voice of the MLAs and Ministers because of the one man’s voice.

Citing the motive of joining old grand Congress party to set free people from present misrule, Roy Barman asserted “This government’s expiry date is mostly a year and will never retain to power. Our goal is not spare a lone seat for BJP in the ensuing assembly election.”

He further set an open invitation to old ruling BJP MLAs who were once Congress leaders, to return back home.