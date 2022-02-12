Union Minister Of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju Arrives At Nagaland On 1-Day Official Visit

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju arrived at Nagaland today on a 1-day official visit.

Rijiju interacted with the state cabinet & officials for the Union Budget 2022-23. The State Govt. places on record our appreciation for the special provisions of the budget & for the PM-DevINE scheme

According to sources, Kiren Rijiju met with the chief minister – Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet colleagues, during which they also discussed about the union budget 2022-23 besides other issues.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland CM – Neiphiu Rio wrote, “Grateful to the Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju for his visit to Nagaland & interacting with the State Cabinet & officers for the Union Budget 2022-23. The State Govt. places on record our appreciation for the special provisions of the budget & for the PM-DevINE scheme”.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju wrote “Interacted with the full Cabinet of Nagaland led by CM @Neiphiu_Rio Ji, Dy CM @YanthungoPatton Ji, UDA Chairman @TRZeliang Ji and top officials. We discussed about the #Budget2022 and important issues of Nagaland.”

The union minister also met the Nagaland State BJP unit leaders and interacted with the entire Nagaland cabinet led by Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister – Yanthungo Patton, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman – TR Zeliang and top officials.