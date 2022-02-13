APEDA : Premier Agricultural Export-Trade Body Celebrating 36th Foundation Day

NET Web Desk

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an apex-Export Trade Promotion government body that serves as a vital interface between farmers and other stakeholders involved in product export into the international market, is marking its 36th Foundation Day on February 13, 2022.

In order to commemorate the 36th Foundation Day, a series of events such as capacity building programmes for farmers & exporters, trade meet with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)/Farmer Producer Company (FPC), cooperatives & exporters have been organized by the premier government body.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of APEDA wrote “To commemorate #APEDA 36th formation day on February 13, 2022, a series of events such as capacity building programmes for #farmers & #exporters, #trade meet with FPOs/FPCs, cooperatives & exporters are being organized. #AatmaNirbharBharat #FoundationDay”

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles – Piyush Goyal wrote “Farmers have played an important role in the development of India. Our government has been dedicated towards doubling the income of farmers and their welfare. We are determined to make the farmers of the country self-reliant by making better use of our agricultural resources.”

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) was established by the Government of India under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Act passed by the Parliament in December, 1985. This Act came into effect from February 13, 1986 by a notification issued in the Gazette of India : Extraordinary : Part-II [Sec. 3(ii): 13.2.1986].

It is mandated with the responsibility of export promotion and development of scheduled products such as – Fruits & Vegetables; Meat and Meat Products; Poultry and Poultry Products; Dairy Products; Confectionery, Biscuits and Bakery Products; Honey, Jaggery and Sugar Products; Cocoa and its products, chocolates of all kinds; Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages; Cereal and Cereal Products; Groundnuts, Peanuts and Walnuts; Pickles, Papads and Chutneys; Guar Gum; Floriculture and Floriculture Products; Herbal and Medicinal Plants.

However, Basmati Rice has been included in the Second Schedule of APEDA Act. In addition to this, APEDA has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the import of sugar as well.

APEDA also functions as the Secretariat to the National Accreditation Board (NAB) for implementation of accreditation of the Certification Bodies under National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) for organic exports.

Since 1986, India’s agricultural & processed food product exports have witnessed exponential growth. APEDA in collaboration with farmers, exporters, processors & state governments are significantly contributing to achieve Prime Minister – Narendra Modi’s target of achieving $400 billion mercantile exports during the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22.

Its worth noting that on August last year, PM Modi launched a national effort to achieve the aforementioned target in order to boost economic growth at a time when other factors such as private consumption and investment have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.