Assamese Feature Movie – ‘Boroxun : Songs For Rain’ Set To Begin Screening From March 2022

NET Web Desk

Following a successful run on both national and international platforms, Boroxun: Songs for Rain, an Assamese feature film, is set to begin screening in Assam from March 2022.

The film was directed by Krishna Kt. Bora, an alumnus of the prestigious Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), and was shot in the village of Teok, Jorhat. Produced by Saj Entertainment, the screenplay has been written by Krishna Kt. Bora and Maharishi Tuhin Kashyap.

According to an official release, “Krishna’s vision for the film emanates honest story-telling and sincere visual portrayal as the soul of the film.”

‘Boroxun: Songs for Rain’ is about a fishermen village in Assam that is experiencing a dry spell, which causes a crisis in the villagers’ lives. As a result, the villagers make desperate attempts to please the rain gods through various ceremonies in the hope that it will bring rain.

The shooting of this film was completed within 10 (ten) days demonstrating the film’s uniqueness. Majority of the crew members are making their filmography debuts with this film.

This film made its first presence at the NFDC Film Bazaar, where it was listed on the 2020 Film Bazaar Recommends list.

Following that, it was officially selected and nominated under the category of Best Director for Krishna Kt. Bora and Best Actor for Deepjyoti Kalita at the New York Indian International Film Festival.

Later that year, the film was officially selected for the Ottawa Indian International Film Festival (OIIFA) and the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. The film was invited to South Korea’s exciting Gangneung International Film Festival, GIFF, where it received official selection. Finally, the film was selected for the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, SAFFM, and received Jury’s Special Mention for Best Fiction Feature.

The lead characters were played by Bina Patangia, Maitri Das, and Deepjyoti Kalita, and majority of the actors in the film were not professional actors. On February 25, 2022, the film will have its private screening for press and other dignitaries.