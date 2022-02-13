Sikkim : Mobile Tower Fraud Busted; 3 Held

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Geyzing police has busted a Kolkata-based gang and apprehended three of its members for duping a man of over Rs 6,93,160 lakh by promising to set-up a mobile tower on his land. The accused have been identified as – Saurav Kumar Keshri (25), Dhananjoy Jaiswal Porgoahin (28) and Subhodeep Dutta Mitra.

Earlier this year, one Bishnu Prasad Sharma of Gyalshing was duped with a sum of Rs 6,93,160 with a promise to set-up a mobile tower on his land.

As per police reports, in January 28, 2022, Bishnu Prasad Sharma of Gyalshing had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Gyalshing Police Station stating that some unknown persons had swindled from him an amount of Rs 6,93,160 in aggregate through online mode on the pretext of installing 5G Reliance Geo Tower in his land located at Bermiok Berthang, Gyalshing district. The accused persons had impersonated themselves as the Chairman and other officials from Reliance company.

Acting on specific inputs, the Gyalshing Police Station registered a case under sections 419/420/468/34 IPC, 1860 against the unknown accused persons and an investigation team headed by PI Silash Tamang was sent to Kolkata.

Under the guidance of supervisory officers and technological support from Gyalshing Police Cyber Cell, the investigating team has arrested the following three accused persons including the main accused of the crime :

1. Saurav Kumar Keshri, 25 years S/O Satyendra Narayan Keshri R/O Jharkhand (Jamtara) currently residing at Mahisbathan, Kolkata.

2. Dhananjoy Jaiswal Porgoahin, 28 years S/O Plabita Jaiswal Porgoahin R/O Assam presently residing at Mahisbathan, Kolkata.

3. Subhodeep Dutta Mitra resident of Asansol presently residing at Kolkata.

The amount cheated from the victim was withdrawn from the account of accused Saurav Kumar Keshri at Salt Lake, Kolkata through ATM.

During the course of investigation, some incriminating articles related to the case have also been seized.

The arrests could be effected at Kolkata with the help of local Police and the accused persons have been brought to Gyalshing Police Station. They are currently kept under Police custody for further investigation, informed Bhum Kumar Tamang, IPS, DIGP/RANGE through press release.