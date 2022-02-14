Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu Greets Singpho Community On ‘Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi’

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu and Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) extended their best wishes to the Singpho Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi’ is an ethno-cultural festival of the Singpho tribe which showcases, preserve, and promote the rich culture heritage of the northeastern state.

Aiming at receiving blessings from the tribe’s forefather – Shapawng Yawng, the word ‘Manau’ means Dance and ‘Poi’ means Festival, thus ‘Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi’ stands for Dance Festival in honour of Shapawng Yawng.

The Singpho men generally wear woven chequer pattern lungi (Khaithung) of black and green colour, lined with red, yellow and white yarn and shirt (Samtong), bag (Khak), and a turban (Khuphok). Meanwhile, the Singpho women drape colourful Choi/Pipa tops and Singket wrapper (Skirt), Manmaokring (hat), Phugak around the neck, Ningwat waist wrapper and Bathang in lower legs.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has expressed his best greetings to the community. Taking to Twitter, Khandu greeted the community, “Heartiest warm wishes to my brother and sisters of Singpho community celebrating the auspicious Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi today. I am proud of the Singphos who have fervently preserved their true culture and identity without letting it get diluted in the face of modernity”.

Heartiest warm wishes to my brother and sisters of Singpho community celebrating the auspicious Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi today. I am proud of the Singphos who have fervently preserved their true culture and identity without letting it get diluted in the face of modernity. pic.twitter.com/kHDUuGUAIM — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 14, 2022

Furthermore, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has also extended his best greetings to the community on the auspicious occasion. “I call upon the Singpho elders and the youths alike to promote this event in the State and abroad. Let us further strengthen our traditions, culture and carry it forward to cement the bonding in our fold.” – he wrote.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join my Singpho people in offering prayers to invoke Shapawng Yawng for the blessings for each one of us and grant us peace, progress and prosperity,” he further added.

