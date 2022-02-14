Arunachal Pradesh : Pick-Up Van Rolled Down Into Deep Gorge; 4 Killed & 9 Critically Injured

NET Web Desk

Atleast 4 women were killed and 15 sustained injuries, with 20 been critically wounded after a pickup van – which was on its way from Tali to Palin, rolled-down into a 20 metres deep gorge above Kumey River in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the passengers were on their way to Palin, after attending a fellowship programme, informed the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Dusu Kaling.

According to PTI report, the vehicle skidded off the road near Kumey bridge point at Kuwa and fell into the deep gorge above Kumey River.

The critically injured have been sent to Itanagar, while the rest are being treated at Palin. Only four occupants, including the driver, were men while the rest were women, Kaling stated.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been identified as – Bohu Poyum, Nich Nenia, Toku Yachi and Goda Yayak, the SP said.

As per the Tali Circle Officer (CO) – Jina Bagang said that the accident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle while ascending a hill and the pickup van came downhill in reverse before falling into the gorge.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu also expressed his deep condolence on the unfortunate tragic incident. Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote “Deeply Saddened to learn about the unfortunate tragic vehicle accident near Kuwa bridge point between Tali and Palin in Kra-Daadi district. My deepest condolences. I pray for early recovery of those injured. Ex-gratia under CMRF have been sanctioned.”