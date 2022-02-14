Assam : No Mandatory COVID-19 Testing At Airports & Railways From February 15

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Assam Government on Monday decided to issued a notification asserted that mandatory COVID-19 testing directives for passengers on arrival at airports, railway stations, and road border points will be lifted from February 15.

According to official notification, symptomatic patients are requested to test COVID-19 for diagnostic purposes voluntarily at any recognized testing facility.

“The mandatory testing for COVID for any patient coming to the Medical College Hospitals and other Hospitals for emergency/OPD services shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients may be requested to test for COVID for diagnostic persons, as applicable.” – the notification further reads.

The notification further adds that “These instructions are issued in better public interest in view of the evolving situation of COVID pandemic.”