Assam : Oldest Literary-Cultural Organization ‘Asam Sahitya Sabha’ Goes Digital; Launches Online Book Archive

NET Web Desk

The oldest literary-cultural organization of Assam : Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) constituted for the development of Assamese language, literature and culture in 1917 have commenced its digital journey on Sunday, through the launch of an archive comprising of old books, a YouTube channel and a Facebook page.

The digital archive was inaugurated by the Cotton University (CU) vice-chancellor – Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, cuurently containing around 500 ancient and valuable books and journals. Meanwhile, the organization has also decided to upload Assamese folk tales on various audio apps.

According to the ASS president – Kuladhar Saikia asserted that he does not want the organization to be identified solely for a group of elderly writers with no involvement from writers of any younger generation.

“The state-run PSU, Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON), has provided technical support in digitising the documents, the number of which will increase gradually,” Saikia said.

He further added that ASS programmes can now be watched live on YouTube, while folk tales from different tribes of the North-eastern states will be uploaded to audio apps such as – Spotify, Gaana and Amazon Music.

ASS evolved from two earlier Kolkata-based bodies— ‘Asamiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Sabha’ and ‘Assamese Literary Society’— which were established by the Assamese students. It has been actively involved in translation works of various classics, modern contemporary fictions, analytical books and books of science, society and philosophy. The Sabha has so far published over 5000 books and nine volumes of the encyclopedia in Assamese.