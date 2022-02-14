Assam : Telangana Congress Files Police Complaint Against CM Sarma Over Alleged ‘Father-Son’ Barb

NET Web Desk

The Telangana unit of Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday lodged multiple police complaints against the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial ‘father-son’ barb on Congress leader & Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) – Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma mentioned the same, during his public address at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on February 11 to hold election campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ensuing assembly polls.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief – Revanth Reddy and other leaders filed the complaint at Jubilee Hills police station over the aforementioned remarks, thereby demanded that cops lodged a criminal case against Sarma.

He urged the police to book Sarma under sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity between different groups.

Referring the same as an insult to the “motherhood of every woman”, Reddy asserted that Prime Minister – Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President – J.P. Nadda sack Sarma immediately.

Besides, Reddy mentioned that if no action was taken on their complaints in 48 hours, the Congress party will stage protests in front of the offices of police commissioners and superintendents of police.

Its worthy to note that during the rally, he asserted that Rahul Gandhi asked proof for the surgical strike carried-out by the Indian Army in September 2016, against terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Have we ever asked you if you are really Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not?” he questioned, which was vehemently opposed by the Assam unit of the Congress party – Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).