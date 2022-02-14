Assembly Polls : BJP Aims To End Corruption Through Change In System; Claims Union Defence Minister 

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the ensuing Assembly Polls in Manipur, the Union Defence Minister & Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that the ruling-government aims to eradicate corruption by bringing sudden reforms in the system.

Addressing a public rally in Langthabal of Manipur, the Defence Minister stated, “No one has been able to level allegations of corruption against any minister of the BJP government at the Centre. We want to root out corruption by bringing change in the system.”

“After the BJP came to power in Manipur, the state witnessed development. During the BJP-led government road, rail and air connectivity in the region improved.” – he further added.

Meanwhile, Singh has also informed that artisans and weavers of Manipur have been linked to Government e Marketplace (GeM). He also mentioned that about 3450 people have been connected to this portal.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “We want to keep the Northeast close to our heart. Today Artisans and Weavers of Manipur have been linked to GEM (Govt. E Marketplace). About 3450 people are connected to this portal only Manipur.”

हम नॉर्थईस्ट को अपने दिल के क़रीब रखना चाहते हैं। आज मणिपुर के Artisans और Weavers को GEM (Govt. E Marketplace) से जोड़ दिया गया है। करीब 3450 लोग सिर्फ मणिपुर इस पोर्टल से जुड़े हुए है: श्री @rajnathsingh — Rajnathsingh_in (@RajnathSingh_in) February 14, 2022

“We have to end corruption. For this we are changing the system” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.