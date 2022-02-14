Assembly Polls : Conrad Sangma-Led NPP Betrayed Coalition Partners In Manipur; Claims NPF

NET Web Desk

Conflict between members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition groups has emerged as a trend ahead of the ensuing assembly elections of Manipur. Similarly, in a recent incident, the Naga Peoples Front (NPF), a key ally of the BJP in Manipur, claimed that another coalition partner from Meghalaya, led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma – the National People’s Party (NPP) – had betrayed other coalition partners in Manipur.

“We are part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) at the centre. Regionally, we are part of NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) and in Manipur partner in the coalition government. Once we make a commitment, we honour it. And that is why, even though we are fighting alone, we still have a good relationship with the BJP.” – informed the Manipur cabinet minister and the state president of the NPF – Awangbow Newmai, during his interview with NDTV.

“Now, the NPP is bringing some allegation but it is known that the NPP, which is also part of the coalition, has betrayed other partners,” he further added.

Meanwhile, this criticism comes in the wake of NPP lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging about threats issued to its candidates by insurgent outfits. It alleged that outfits such as the Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC), Kuki National Front-Zougam (KNF-Z), United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), Kuki National Army (KNA) and HPC (Democratic) is openly supporting the opponent candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.