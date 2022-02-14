COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Logs 22 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,004

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 22 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64004, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 294 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 9 active cases, West Kameng – 1, Namsai (2), Lower Subansiri with 1 cases, Upper Siang reported 4 case, Tawang (1), Lohit – 2 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 629 active cases, while 88 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 63081. The recovery rate now stands at 98.56% per cent.