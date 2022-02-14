COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Logs 25 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,016

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 25 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93016, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 716 active cases, while 59 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 90737, while 1 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1563.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,16,763 total vaccines, with 2536 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1399 citizens of 18+ age group and 239 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.