Manipur : Powerful IED Explodes At Ukhrul District Forest Office; No Casualty Reported

NET/UT News Desk

A powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded inside the compound of district Forest Divisional Office located at Phungreitang, Ukhrul on Saturday.

According to sources, the explosion which took place at around 8:30 pm reported no human casualty.

The explosion occurred nearby the quarter of peon. The blast created a crater about one feet in diameter and the impact of the explosion damaged toilet and window panes of the quarter, sources added.

It may be mentioned that election observer, police and expenditure observer are currently stationed at Forest guest house.

Acting on the incident, a team of Ukhrul police led by Additional SP (operation), Samir and SI Marchang rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Police sources informed that one vehicle sped away from the eastern side of the office complex just before the explosion was capture in CCTV camera.

Ukhrul police sealed the whole campus and deployed security forces in all four corners for ensuring the safety of stationed election observers, staffs and the residents of the area locality.

A sou-moto case was also registered at Ukhrul police station for causing damage of property and endangering public life.

Meanwhile Tangkhul CSOs namely Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long (TNWL), Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), Tangkhul Shanao Long (TSL), Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL), and four Zonal chairmen has strongly condemned the bomb attacked at Ukhrul town.

A team led by the apex body, Tangkhul Naga Long, president David K Shimray and all other CSOs visited the site of unfortunate Saturday’s bomb blast at district Forest office, Ukhrul.

“We unequivocally condemned the inhumane and violent act of creating fear psychosis and a threat to peace and lives of citizens,” a condemnation statement issued by the CSOs presidents and zonal chairmen on Sunday said.

It then appealed to all to desist from repeating such acts in the future.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/powerful-ied-explodes-at-ukhrul-district-forest-office-no-human-casualty-reported/)