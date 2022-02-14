Meghalaya : Hundreds From Garo Hills Take To Streets; Demands Removal Of GHADC CEM – Rakesh Sangma

NET Web Desk

Hundreds of people from various Garo Hills organizations took to the streets of Tura on Monday, February 14 to protest the appointment of newly-elected Rakesh A Sangma as Chief Executive Member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The outraged protestors forced their way through security paths, and chanted slogans such as – “Long Live Garoland” demanding the removal of Sangma from his post. In an attempt to curb further disturbance, cops had blocked all entrance points to GHADC premises, commencing from Williams Point park itself, a distance of 100 meters.

According to Hub News, individuals having identity cards and working in the district council were only allowed to enter. Despite attempts, the groups broke through all barriers and marched into the council complex.

Its worthy to note that recently All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) has expressed its outrage over the delay in salary disbursement for employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and has asked its new Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rakesh Sangma to resign if he fails to maintain the same and properly utilize the central funds and royalty.