NDPP Chief – Neiphiu Rio Will Soon Dump BJP, Once Non-BJP Government Formed At Centre; Alleges NPCC President 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Ahead of the ensuing Manipur assembly polls, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) is gearing-up to kick-off their election campaign from February 16, which will be launched by the Nagaland Chief Minister & Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader – Neiphiu Rio. Responding to the same, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) President – K Therie asserted that NDPP will be “wedded to NPF in view of NPF units in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.”

In context to the aforementioned statement, Therie mentioned that NDPP President – Chingwang Konyak was given the accommodation as Advisor to the CM.

According to a press statement, Therie remarked that “although the injuries from infighting are yet to heal, with some black eyes, some with burning hearts and some with hidden daggers, they are together under UDA for they have the common objective to delay political solution and also to corrupt the state treasury. They are also hand in glove with insurgents of same faction and fear NIA and CBI for their crimes and corruption, the release stated.

He points out that all the CM, Neiphiu Rio wants is to grab whatever comes before him, he has accumulated unaccountable money and unaccountable land & properties, hotels and several resorts.

“All MLAs are on their knees begging for his mercy to fund their expensive election. They look like two bags of rotten potatoes. Two bags of rotten potatoes put together will rot faster, I hope”, it further stated.

“Meanwhile his hands are full and he will discard some MLAs in the coming election. He may keep some to allow them to suffer in his dungeon”, alleged Therie.

He will dump BJP as soon as a Non-BJP Government is formed at the Centre. BJP has no soul in Nagaland and People do not love BJP at all, It is only power and money for now: It is temporary and there will be no legacy, Therie commented.

Rio has absolute power and has the opportunity to corrupt absolutely and that There is nobody in the Assembly to defend the people or to question him instead they only admire him, the release further reads.