Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad Inaugurates ‘Financial Literacy Week 2022’ At Gangtok

The Reserve Bank of India, Gangtok, has launched the ‘Financial Literacy Week 2022’ in the northeastern state of Sikkim.

This week-long celebration, based on the theme ‘Go Digital, Go Secure’ is inaugurated by Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad today at Hotel Mayfair. It was also attended by K. Jayakumar, IAS, ACS, Dr Diwaker Hegde GM OIC NABARD; Ashok Mahakul, GM SBI and SLBC Convenor and other government officials and bankers.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on various themes. The theme for this year’s Financial Literacy Week is “Go Digital, Go Secure”, which aligns with one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education : 2020-2025.

Addressing the gathering, Prasad stated “in urban setting people are already aware about the banking sector but now it’s a time to take this facilities or awareness in remote part of the state so that poor and financially uneducated can take benefit from the programme.”

He also urged the bankers to promote Self Help Groups (SHGs) citing the success example of Lijjat Papad so that SHG from state too can improves their condition.

Kishore Pariyar, General Manager and Officer-In-Charge of RBI Gangtok, briefed the house about the three messages of this year’s Financial Literacy Week – Convenience of digital transactions; Security of digital transactions; and Protection to customers.

He added that the rise of digitalization in formal financial services, increased accessibility to technology enabled gadgets by the citizens has a tremendous potential to support financial inclusion measures being undertaken by the Government of India and Reserve Bank of India through the various policy measures from time to time.

Stating further, Prasad mentioned that Digital Financial Services incorporate of following features : Anywhere, Anytime Transactions; Interoperability; and building of transaction histories that can be meaningfully used to improve access to credit and relevant financial services to various target groups.

Reserve Bank of India has developed content in the form of posters and audio visuals on these messages.

As part of the Financial Literacy Week activities, RBI Gangtok would disseminate the information and create awareness among various bank customers and public through a series of Nukkad Nataks, financial literacy van, radio jingles, posters etc that RBI Gangtok has planned across the various districts during FL week. The messages would also be displayed at various bank branches, hoardings etc.