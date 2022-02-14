Tripura : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal To Visit Tripura On February 15

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 14, 2022 : The union minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH – Sarbananda Sonowal is arriving at Agartala on February 15, 2022 to discuss on ‘Atmanirbhar Aarthabebastha Budget 2022’.

In a press communique issued by Tripura Pradesh BJP on Monday, it has been informed that the central minister will be received by party’s state vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee and general secretary Tinku Roy at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala city.

Sonowal will address a ‘Nagarik Sabha’ at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here at 1 PM which will be attended by karyakartas of BJP Intellectual Cell, Pensioners Cell and Trade Cell, office bearers and members of Tripura Merchant Association, Tripura Industry Owners Association, other business chambers & commerce associations.

Thereafter, union minister will have his lunch with Tripura BJP president Prof (Dr) Manik Saha followed by a press conference and then interaction with office bearers at party state headquarters on Monday.

In the afternoon, Sonowal will visit the State Guest House and interact with the officials of IWAI and AYUSH department.

At 4.50 PM, the union Port and Shipping minister will leave for MBB Airport.

It is worthy to mention here that it is the maiden visit of Sonowal after becoming the union minister of India.