Assam Government Will Rename Kalapahar & Other Regions Not Consonance With Tradition & Culture : CM Sarma 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government has decided to rename the different regions and villages which are not in accordance with culture & traditions of the state, as informed by the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Based on the process, the state government will soon launch a web portal where the public can apply for name changes of their locality.

Addressing a gathering at the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the second medical college in Guwahati, Sarma said, “there are some places which people of the locality do not wish to take the name. There are places which are named out of malice in some communities. This has to change.”

The Assam CM further added that the region was named after Kalapahad – a Muslim General of Bengal Sultanate who attacked the Kamakhya Temple.

“So definitely this name has to be removed, I have urged the local MLA to consult with the people and suggest a suitable name.” – mentioned the CM.