Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi Launches ‘Bodoland Super 50 Mission’; Educational Programme For BTR Youth

NET Web Desk

The Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi today launched the ‘Bodoland Super 50 Mission’, an initiative of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief – Pramod Boro emphasizing on preparing Bodo youths for several competitive examinations.

According to an official statement, the concerned initiative aims to transform lives of youths hailing from financially weaker sections of 5 Bodo-dominated districts in Assam (Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur and Udalguri).

As per PTI report, ‘Bodoland Super 50 Mission’ is similar to some well-known instances which works to support students cross all barriers to accomplish their dreams, such as – Anand Kumar’s Super 30 in Bihar; Oil India Super 30; ONGC Super 30; and Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

Addressing the function, the governor expressed happiness on the launch of the “much-needed” programme. “If we are to think about the development of Bodoland, we have to be self-dependent,” he said.

The Bodoland Super 50 Mission also plans to provide 11 months of high-quality free residential coaching and mentorship programme to students from BTR who aspired for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other coveted engineering institutes.

Meanwhile, a total of 50 candidates (10 from each district of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur and Udalguri) would be shortlisted through an entrance examination to participate in the programme each year, the statement said.