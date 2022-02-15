COVID-19 Surge : Mizoram Reports 62 Omicron Cases

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a major such development, a total of 62 Omicron cases have been detected across the northeastern state of Mizoram, as informed by the Official spokesperson on COVID-19 & state nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) – Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma.

As informed by Lalmalsawma, the state health department on February 14 received the results of 122 samples which were sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani in West Bengal for genome sequencing during January 2022.

These blood samples were collected from COVID-19 positive patients residing along – Aizawl, Khawzawl, Kolasib, Saitual and Serchhip districts, he said.

“Of the 122 samples, 62 samples, all from Aizawl district, have come out positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19,” – further added Pachuau.

None of the samples collected from Khawzawl, Kolasib, Saitual and Serchhip were found infected with Omicron. While, 12 samples have been tested positive for Delta variant and 18 others have tested positive for Delta sub-variants among the 122 samples, he said.

He further added that atleast 300 samples of COVID-19 patients were sent to the NIBMG for genome sequencing on February 12 and results are awaited. Results of some samples sent in January are also yet to be received.

Mizoram registered a total of 2022 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR). Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.54%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 11878. While, a total of 1,99,019 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 637 people have succumbed to the deadly infection. Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,86,504.

Classified as “Variant of Concern”, the B.1.1.529 variant or ‘Omicron’ was first reported from South Africa on November 24, 2021, as informed by the World Health Organization (WHO).