COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 55 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,071

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 55 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93071, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 609 active cases, while 150 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 90897, while 2 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1563.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,22,693 total vaccines, with 3373 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1704 citizens of 18+ age group and 360 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.