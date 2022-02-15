COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 2022 New Cases; 25.54% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 2022 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.54%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 11878. While, a total of 1,99,019 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 637 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 7916 samples were tested on February 14, 2022, out of which 908 samples belonged to males, while 1114 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,86,504. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 383 (31.06%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 114 (32.75%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1476 (23.85%) & 49 (33.33%) positive cases respectively.